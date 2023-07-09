StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

