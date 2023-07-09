StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

Shares of CIR stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 676,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

(Free Report)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.