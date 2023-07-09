StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Quotient Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Quotient Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

QUOT stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $372.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

