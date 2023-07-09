StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of RBCN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $17.74.
Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.