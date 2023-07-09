StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RBCN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.