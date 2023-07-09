StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.07 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $341,040.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.