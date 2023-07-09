StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Read More
