StockNews.com Lowers Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Buy

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 792,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 511,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.