StockNews.com Lowers Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Buy

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
Celestica stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 792,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 511,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
