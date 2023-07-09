Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 132000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Stratabound Minerals Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Fremont Gold project located in the Mariposa County, California; and the Dingman Gold project consists of certain mineral claims that located in the north of Belleville, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.