Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 2%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCRFree Report)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 37,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 105,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCRFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

