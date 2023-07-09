Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 2%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 37,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 105,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,044,000.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
