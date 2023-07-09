Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.53. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

