Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $425.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.20 and its 200 day moving average is $272.25. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.19.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

