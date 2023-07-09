Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.