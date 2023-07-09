SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.78. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

