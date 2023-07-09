Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 681,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,759,884 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $15.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $59,843.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth approximately $12,352,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 918,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth approximately $5,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

