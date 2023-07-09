Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

