Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

