Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 72,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 335,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$251.09 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

