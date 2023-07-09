Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,550 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $28,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

