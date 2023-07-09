TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.52. TDCX shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 109 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDCX shares. TheStreet cut TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

TDCX Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. TDCX had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

