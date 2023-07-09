TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.52. TDCX shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 109 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDCX shares. TheStreet cut TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
TDCX Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
