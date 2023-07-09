TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 2,556,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $239,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $139.82 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $140.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

