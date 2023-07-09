Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Insider Buys A$60,628.00 in Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Free Report) insider Richard Anstey purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$15.16 ($10.10) per share, with a total value of A$60,628.00 ($40,418.67).

Technology One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Technology One Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Technology One’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Technology One Company Profile

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

