Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,503,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session's volume of 3,919,245 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $22.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $509,950. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after buying an additional 1,655,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,016,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

