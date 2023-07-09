Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 4.6% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. 723,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,469,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $804.82 million, a P/E ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Tellurian by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.