TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,254,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,959,704 shares.The stock last traded at $2.52 and had previously closed at $2.39.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 105,488 shares of company stock worth $144,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 339,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,207 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100,250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 585,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.