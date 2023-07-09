Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 303,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 555,910 shares.The stock last traded at $58.91 and had previously closed at $58.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.
Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).
