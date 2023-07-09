TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $23.04

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $25.07. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 804,391 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

