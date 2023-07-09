The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,110,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Up 2.4 %

Andersons stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,110,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

