The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lessened by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.2% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

NYSE HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

