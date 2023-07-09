The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

