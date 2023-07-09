The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

