The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.46.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.