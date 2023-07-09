The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.46.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.