The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

