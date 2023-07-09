The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

