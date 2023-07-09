The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Gap Down to $39.65

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.65, but opened at $38.57. The Liberty Braves Group shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 3,742 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 91.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 207.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

