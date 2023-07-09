The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

