Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.37

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.37 and last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 229513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Tidewater Trading Up 7.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

