Timothy Trenary Sells 17,402 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $61,951.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Trenary sold 3,053 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $11,235.04.

On Friday, June 30th, Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $40,547.08.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $28,617.60.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

