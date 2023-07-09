Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $96,214.80 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $96,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toast stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. Toast’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

