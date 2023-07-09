Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 2,168 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $48,129.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,973,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,017,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 15th, Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $5,829,920.46.
- On Monday, June 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,624.00.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $109,312.71.
- On Friday, May 26th, Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $330,012.41.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $1,147,483.36.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $96,336.00.
Toast Stock Performance
TOST stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
