Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 811 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.