Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $11.65 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of V opened at $236.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.