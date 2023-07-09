Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 474 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.4% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $1,809,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.9% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

XOM opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

