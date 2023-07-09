Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.68

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.68 and last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 257369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CJS Securities cut shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Triton International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after buying an additional 118,742 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth about $167,533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Triton International by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Triton International by 725.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

(Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.