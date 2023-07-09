Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,190,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,043,779 shares.The stock last traded at $26.38 and had previously closed at $23.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Trupanion by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trupanion by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,734,000 after purchasing an additional 325,354 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.