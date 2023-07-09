Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

