Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.80. Tuya shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 17,899 shares.
Tuya Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $996.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
