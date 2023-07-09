Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.80. Tuya shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 17,899 shares.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $996.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Tuya Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Tuya by 29.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Tuya by 345.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 54,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tuya by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

