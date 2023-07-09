UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $369,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 560.02%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

