UGI (NYSE:UGI) Shares Down 2.5%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.84. 377,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,564,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.