UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Up to $16.45

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.63.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,997 shares of company stock worth $3,167,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $36,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

